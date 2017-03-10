Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- February 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 876649
- Amount
- $32,519.51
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge J. Synenberg
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Plaintiff's Attorney
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224
Defendant
Unknown Heirs, etc. of Rita Ransom, et al.
16102 Delrey Ave.Cleveland Ohio 44128
