Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- March 8, 2017
- Case Number
- 13535
- Amount
- $1,525.22
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Patricia Hauser-Lorenc, et al.
4014 E. 52nd StNewburgh Heights Ohio 44105
