Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
March 3, 2017
Case Number
876813
Amount
$64,486.99
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge N. McDonnell

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland
7007 Broadway Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44105

Plaintiff's Attorney

James Louis Sassano
Carlisle McNellie Rini Kramer & Ulrich
24755 Chagrin Blvd, Ste 200
Beachwood OH 44122

Defendant

Robert Pofok, etc., et al.
113 Se 3rd Street
Oak Island North Carolina 28465
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.11100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
121.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
121 
Lot Square Ft.
4840 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 