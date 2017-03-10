Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- March 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 876813
- Amount
- $64,486.99
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge N. McDonnell
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland
7007 Broadway Ave.Cleveland Ohio 44105
Plaintiff's Attorney
Carlisle McNellie Rini Kramer & Ulrich
24755 Chagrin Blvd, Ste 200
Beachwood OH 44122
Defendant
Robert Pofok, etc., et al.
113 Se 3rd StreetOak Island North Carolina 28465
