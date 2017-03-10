Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
March 6, 2017
Case Number
13510
Amount
$752.71
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Beverly Jean Brown, et al.
26379 Red Fox Trail
Bedford OH 44146
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
BROWN, BEVERLY JEAN 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.03600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
60.00 
Legal Frontage
26.00 
Average Depth
60 
Lot Square Ft.
1560 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 