Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
March 27, 2017
Case Number
13667
Amount
$7,692.31
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Higher Power Investments, LLC
P. O. Box 15578
North Hollywood, CA 91615
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
Higher Power Investments, LLC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
MF-1 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
4062 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
27075 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.11000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4800 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1015
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1925
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2031
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
2031
Use Description
APT-BSMT-UNT
Description
BMT
Area
2031
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
2031
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 