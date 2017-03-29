Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
March 27, 2017
Case Number
13669
Amount
$1,188.03
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Darrell K. Goggans, et al.
25190 Woodline Road
Bedford Heights Ohio 44146
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
GOGGANS, DARRELL K. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.09500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
125.00 
Legal Frontage
33.00 
Average Depth
125 
Lot Square Ft.
4125 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 