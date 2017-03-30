Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
March 28, 2017
Case Number
13680
Amount
$666.69
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Freddie Young, et al.
3541 Cummings Rd
Cleveland Heights Ohio 44118
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
MF-1 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
4400 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
27075 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.14600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
44.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
6380 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1100
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
VP
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1918
Effective Age
1920
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
440066
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
10
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
22
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
2200
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
2200
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
2200
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 