Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
March 29, 2017
Case Number
13681
Amount
$2,751.81
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Jacqueline R. Johnson-Bey, et al.
P. O. Box 602513
Cleveland, OH 44102
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
Cleve Hsg Network Limited 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
10 
Use Area
3700 
Tax Abatement
EX07 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
51075 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.15200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
132.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
6600 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
925
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
G
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
A/V
Floor Area
1870
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
1830
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
1870
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
1830
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 