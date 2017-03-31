Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- March 29, 2017
- Case Number
- 13683
- Amount
- $4,035.64
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117
Defendant
U.S. Investment, Inc.
15 LeucadiaIrvine California 92602
About your information and the public record.