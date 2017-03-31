Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
March 29, 2017
Case Number
13686
Amount
$1,533.68
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Noah Land, LLC, et al.
114-D Harbison Blvd., Ste. 161
Columbia South Carolina 29212
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
NOAH LAND, LLC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.07200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
89.00 
Legal Frontage
35.00 
Average Depth
89 
Lot Square Ft.
3115 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 