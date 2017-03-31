Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
March 29, 2017
Case Number
13690
Amount
$1,186.76
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Kanise Lewis, et al.
23951 Lakeshore Blvd., #814
Euclid Ohio 44123
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
LEWIS, KANISE 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.16400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
179.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
179 
Lot Square Ft.
7160 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 