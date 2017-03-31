Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- March 29, 2017
- Case Number
- 13690
- Amount
- $1,186.76
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Kanise Lewis, et al.
23951 Lakeshore Blvd., #814Euclid Ohio 44123
