Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
March 29, 2017
Case Number
13691
Amount
$15,337.58
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Prospect Avenue Properties, LLC, et al.
22901 Millcreek Blvd., Ste. 395
Highland Hills Ohio 44122
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
GR 
Zoning Use
COM- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
14147 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
DETACHD STORE<7500SF 
Neighborhood
68310 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.07500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
3287 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
B
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
3283
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
1
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
1
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
5
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
4
Wall Height
16

Building Amenity

Measure
5
Type
EL57
Floor Level
ELEC FRT 5-6K#200FPM

Building Use

Area
3637
Use Description
DEPT-BSM-STG
Description
BMT
Area
3283
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
3197
Use Description
STORAGE WAREHOUSE
Description
2ND
Area
6394
Use Description
STORAGE WAREHOUSE
Description
UPP
 