Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
March 29, 2017
Case Number
13697
Amount
$3,364.64
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Kisner Samuel, et al.
12311 Woodside Ave
Cleveland Ohio 44108
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
STOVER, ALMA J. & MARIE & CLEM 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
4536 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
26075 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.12400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
45.10 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5400 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
4536
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
20
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
2268
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
2268
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
2268
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 