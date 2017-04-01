Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
March 30, 2017
Case Number
13707
Amount
$3,844.29
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Bell Property Management, LLC, et al.
9504 Shepard Road
Macedonia Ohio 44056
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
MF-1 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
5198 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
26072 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.22600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
72.20 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
9864 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1299
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1915
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2599
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
2599
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
2599
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
2599
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 