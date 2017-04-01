Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
March 30, 2017
Case Number
13708
Amount
$13,087.28
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Shide Group, LLC, et al.
14212 Coit Rd.
Cleveland Ohio 44110
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
10 
Zoning Code
MF-2 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
10146 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
WALK-UP APTS 7-19 U 
Neighborhood
22071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.13200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
100.50 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5750 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
676
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1925
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
3382
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
10
Living Units
10
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
40
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
3
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
2266
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
1116
Use Description
STORAGE WAREHOUSE
Description
1ST
Area
3382
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
Area
3382
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
UPP
 