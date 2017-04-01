Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
March 30, 2017
Case Number
13711
Amount
$467.84
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Ohio Sauce, Inc., et al.
3770 Lee Road
Cleveland Ohio 44128
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
U3 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
440 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
COMMERCIAL VAC LAND 
Neighborhood
28005 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.20700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
180.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
180 
Lot Square Ft.
9000 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
HL 
 