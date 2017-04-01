Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- March 30, 2017
- Case Number
- 13713
- Amount
- $1,445.29
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Margaret Stuart, et al.
6 Oak Brook Club Dr., Apt. J201Oak Brook Illinois 60523
