Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- March 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 877915
- Amount
- $84,475.00
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge M. Shaughnessy
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Bank of New York Mellon, etc.
4425 Ponce De Leon Blvd., 5th Floor, Ste. 301Coral Gables Florida 33146
Plaintiff's Attorney
Lerner, Sampson & Rothfuss
120 E 4th St, Ste 800
Cincinnati OH 45202
Defendant
Unknown Successor Trustees, etc. of The Elmer H. Stroup and Gertrude A. Stroup Revocable Living Trust Dated May 17, 2007, et al.
Address unknown
Address unknown
