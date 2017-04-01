Common Pleas Consumer Debt
- Date Filed
- March 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 877936
- Amount
- $1,062.00
- Case Type
- Consumer Debt
- Judge
- Judge N. Russo
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Emergency Professional Services, Inc.
Mason Schilling & Mason Co Lpa, P.O. Box 498367
Cincinnati, OH 45249
Plaintiff's Attorney
Mason Schilling & Mason Co., LPA
5181 Natorp Blvd Ste 202
Cincinnati OH 45249
Defendant
Jennifer M. Boeddeker
4260 Dover Center RdNorth Olmsted Ohio 44070
