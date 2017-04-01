Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
March 27, 2017
Case Number
877939
Amount
$70,407.01
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge S. Saffold

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Household Realty Corporation
C/O Hsbc Mortgage Services, Inc., 636 Grand Regency Blvd.
Brandon, FL 33510

Plaintiff's Attorney

Ted Alan Humbert
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224

Defendant

Unknown Heirs of Sandra Ann Zeleznik, et al.
Address unknown
Garfield Heights, OH 44125
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.11200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
122.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
122 
Lot Square Ft.
4880 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 