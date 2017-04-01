Common Pleas Consumer Debt
- Date Filed
- March 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 877951
- Amount
- $580.00
- Case Type
- Consumer Debt
- Judge
- Judge B. Sheehan
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Emergency Professional Services, Inc.
P. O. Box 498367, 5181 Natorp Blvd, Ste. 202Mason Ohio 45040
Plaintiff's Attorney
Mason Schilling & Mason Co., LPA
5181 Natorp Blvd Ste 202
Cincinnati OH 45249
Defendant
Wilbert W. Brown
4531 Granada Blvd., Apt. 202Warrensville Heights Ohio 44128
About your information and the public record.