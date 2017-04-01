Common Pleas Consumer Debt

Date Filed
March 27, 2017
Case Number
877951
Amount
$580.00
Case Type
Consumer Debt
Judge
Judge B. Sheehan

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Emergency Professional Services, Inc.
P. O. Box 498367, 5181 Natorp Blvd, Ste. 202
Mason Ohio 45040

Plaintiff's Attorney

Rachel Jill Mason
Mason Schilling & Mason Co., LPA
5181 Natorp Blvd Ste 202
Cincinnati OH 45249

Defendant

Wilbert W. Brown
4531 Granada Blvd., Apt. 202
Warrensville Heights Ohio 44128
