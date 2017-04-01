Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
March 27, 2017
Case Number
877954
Amount
$32,640.88
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge D. Ambrose

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Fifth Third Mortgage Co.
C/O Fifth Third Bank, 5001 Kingsley Dr., Md 1mob-Bw
Cincinnati, OH 45227

Plaintiff's Attorney

Ted Alan Humbert
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224

Defendant

Jessica L. Price, et al.
24645 Clareshire Court, Unit 104
North Olmsted Ohio 44070
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
BRABANDER, JESSICA L. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.00000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
0.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
Lot Shape
 
Topography
 
 