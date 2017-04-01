Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
March 27, 2017
Case Number
877961
Amount
$68,194.21
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge D. Matia

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Wells Fargo Bank, NA
3476 Stateview Blvd.
Fort Mill South Carolina 29715

Plaintiff's Attorney

John Eli Codrea
Manley Deas Kochalski LLC
230 West Huron Road
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Johnnie Evans, Jr., et al.
9713 Parkview Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44104
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
 
Neighborhood
27040 
Total Buildings
Acreage
1.66500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
201.20 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
72545 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 
 