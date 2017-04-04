Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
March 31, 2017
Case Number
13728
Amount
$6,962.54
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Bal Mar, Inc.
9680 Columbia Road
Olmsted Falls Ohio 44138
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SP 
Electricity
Acreage
0.74300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
175.00 
Legal Frontage
448.70 
Average Depth
113 
Lot Square Ft.
32348 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 
 