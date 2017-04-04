Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
March 31, 2017
Case Number
13732
Amount
$24,302.35
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Nazeh Brek, et al.
511 Vineland Street
Bay Village Ohio 44140
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
BREK, NAZEH 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
GR 
Zoning Use
COM- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
6240 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
26073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.15600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
50.10 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
6785 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
780
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
US
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
0
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
3120
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
2
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
6
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
3120
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
3120
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
3120
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 