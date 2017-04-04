Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
March 31, 2017
Case Number
13735
Amount
$7,091.99
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Emmanuel J. N, Inc., et al.
P. O. Box 295
Bogota, NJ 07603
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
MF3+ 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
13020 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
WALK-UP APTS 7-19 U 
Neighborhood
26071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.34800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
56.80 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
15162 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1502
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
4006
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
8
Single Fixtures
35
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
35
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
3
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
1002
Use Description
APT-BSMT-UNT
Description
BMT
Area
3005
Use Description
APT-BSMT-UTL
Description
BMT
Area
4006
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
4006
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
Area
4006
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
UPP
 