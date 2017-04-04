Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
March 31, 2017
Case Number
13739
Amount
$2,675.43
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

John D. Rozic, et al.
4568 Rushton Rd
South Euclid Ohio 44121
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
ROZIC, VALERIE J. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
2543 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
1-2 STORY OFFCE BLDG 
Neighborhood
22075 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.13100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
44.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5720 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
628
Basement Type
PRT
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1929
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2511
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
1
Single Fixtures
3
Toilet Rooms
1
Total Fixtures
5
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
1255
Use Description
OFC-BSMT-STG
Description
BMT
Area
2511
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
1ST
 