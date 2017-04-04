Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
March 31, 2017
Case Number
13741
Amount
$18,873.34
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

PPIS Investment, LLC, et al.
9401 Mentor Ave., #242
Mentor Ohio 44060
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
KAMP, LLC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
46 
Units of Ref.
47 
Zoning Code
MF-2 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
21877 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
WALK-UP APTS 40+ U 
Neighborhood
22080 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.54200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
192.20 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
23595 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
465
Basement Type
PRT
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1958
Effective Age
1963
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
8434
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
47
Living Units
47
Single Fixtures
47
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
188
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
5009
Use Description
APT-BSMT-UNT
Description
BMT
Area
557
Use Description
APT-BSMT-UTL
Description
BMT
Area
8434
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
8434
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 