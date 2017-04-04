Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
March 31, 2017
Case Number
13742
Amount
$2,323.85
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Frank A. Shepard, et al.
108 Smith Ave.
Smithfield Rhode Island 02828
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
 
Water
PVT 
Gas
Sewer
SP 
Electricity
Acreage
0.11500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
0.00 
Average Depth
125 
Lot Square Ft.
5000 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
 
 