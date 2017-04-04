Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
March 31, 2017
Case Number
13743
Amount
$32,604.70
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Steve Fernandez, et al.
4242 Eagle Pt.
North Royalton Ohio 44133
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
FERNANDEZ, STEVE DBA FERNCO PR 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.07800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
113.00 
Legal Frontage
30.00 
Average Depth
113 
Lot Square Ft.
3390 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 