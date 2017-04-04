Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
March 31, 2017
Case Number
13746
Amount
$896.81
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Dennis Ficklin, et al.
14030 Terrace Road
East Cleveland Ohio 44112
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
10 
Zoning Code
U2-H2 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
440 
Use Area
8240 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
WALK-UP APTS 7-19 U 
Neighborhood
28071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.12400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
45.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5400 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
820
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
US
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1919
Effective Age
1920
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
3296
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
10
Living Units
10
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
30
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
1648
Use Description
APT-BSMT-UNT
Description
BMT
Area
1648
Use Description
APT-BSMT-UTL
Description
BMT
Area
3296
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
3296
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 