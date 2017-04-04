Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
March 31, 2017
Case Number
13748
Amount
$9,755.31
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Carl J. Dallas, et al.
P. O. Box 40591
Bay Village, OH 44140
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
DALLAS, CARL J. AND MICHELE D. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
3872 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
WALK-UP APTS 7-19 U 
Neighborhood
26071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.09300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4040 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
484
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1910
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1936
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
8
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
18
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
1936
Use Description
APT-BSMT-UTL
Description
BMT
Area
1936
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
1936
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 