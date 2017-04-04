Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
March 31, 2017
Case Number
13755
Amount
$6,567.88
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

3025, LLC, et al.
P.O. Box 91141
Cleveland, OH 44101
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
KHALEQ, NAZMI & DAWN 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
GR 
Zoning Use
COM- 
Tax Disrtict
10 
Use Area
4538 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
DETACHD STORE<7500SF 
Neighborhood
50179 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.37700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
150.00 
Legal Frontage
45.30 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
16422 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
80
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
4538
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
10

Building Amenity

Measure
80
Type
CPYC
Floor Level
CANOPY-UNF PLAZA TYP

Building Use

Area
4538
Use Description
DEPT-BSM-STG
Description
BMT
Area
4538
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
 