Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- March 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 878001
- Amount
- $90,362.79
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge M. Jackson
Plaintiff
Filed by.
HSBC Bank USA, NA, etc.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Plaintiff's Attorney
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224
Defendant
Angelique Smith, et al.
1156 Brentwood RoadCleveland Heights Ohio 44121
About your information and the public record.