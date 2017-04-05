Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 3, 2017
Case Number
13760
Amount
$1,463.95
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Ohio Redevelopment Group, LLC, et al.
45657 E. Hamilton St.
Oberlin Ohio 44074
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
OHIO REDEVELOPMENT GROUP, L.L. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
4191 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
DETACHD STORE<7500SF 
Neighborhood
27073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.10500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
33.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4580 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1925
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
4191
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
10
Toilet Rooms
5
Total Fixtures
20
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
13

Building Use

Area
4191
Use Description
DEPT-BSM-STG
Description
BMT
Area
4191
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
 