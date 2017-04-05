Common Pleas Quiet title

Date Filed
March 29, 2017
Case Number
878037
Case Type
Quiet title
Judge
Judge K. Gallagher

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Bayview Financial Property Trust
1415 W. Cypress Creek Rd., Ste. 200
Fort Lauderdale Florida 33309

Plaintiff's Attorney

Bryan James Farkas
Vorys, Sater, Seymour, and Pease
200 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44114-2327

Defendant

Donya Hussein, et al.
4643 Monticello Blvd.
Cleveland Ohio 44143
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
EMPIRE MORTGAGE X, INC. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
3527 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
26073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.09900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
42.50 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4300 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1201
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
B/M
Floor Area
5328
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
2
Single Fixtures
8
Toilet Rooms
1
Total Fixtures
10
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
1201
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
1201
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
1201
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
CB
Floor Area
1125
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
1125
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
 