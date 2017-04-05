Common Pleas Quiet title
- Date Filed
- March 29, 2017
- Case Number
- 878037
- Case Type
- Quiet title
- Judge
- Judge K. Gallagher
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Bayview Financial Property Trust
1415 W. Cypress Creek Rd., Ste. 200Fort Lauderdale Florida 33309
Plaintiff's Attorney
Vorys, Sater, Seymour, and Pease
200 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44114-2327
Defendant
Donya Hussein, et al.
4643 Monticello Blvd.Cleveland Ohio 44143
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
- EMPIRE MORTGAGE X, INC.
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 2
- Zoning Code
- 2F
- Zoning Use
- 2F
- Tax Disrtict
- 30
- Use Area
- 3527
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- STORE W/ WALKUP APTS
- Neighborhood
- 26073
- Total Buildings
- 1
- Acreage
- 0.09900
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 42.50
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 4300
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- LV
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 1201
- Basement Type
- FUL
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- F
- Construction Class
- D
- Date Built
- 0000
- Effective Age
- 1940
- Exterior Walls
- B/M
- Floor Area
- 5328
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- HWS
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 0
- Living Units
- 2
- Single Fixtures
- 8
- Toilet Rooms
- 1
- Total Fixtures
- 10
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 2
- Wall Height
- 9
Building Use
- Area
- 1201
- Use Description
- STGE WHSE BASEMENT
- Description
- BMT
- Area
- 1201
- Use Description
- RETAIL-STORE
- Description
- 1ST
- Area
- 1201
- Use Description
- APARTMENTS
- Description
- 2ND
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 0
- Basement Type
- SLB
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- F
- Construction Class
- D
- Date Built
- 0000
- Effective Age
- 1940
- Exterior Walls
- CB
- Floor Area
- 1125
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- HWS
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 0
- Living Units
- 0
- Single Fixtures
- 0
- Toilet Rooms
- 0
- Total Fixtures
- 0
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 1
- Wall Height
- 10
Building Use
- Area
- 1125
- Use Description
- RETAIL-STORE
- Description
- 1ST