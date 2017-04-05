Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
March 29, 2017
Case Number
878063
Amount
$691.07
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge M. Shaughnessy

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Walter Martens Sons, Inc., et al.
9811 Denison Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44102
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
10 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
COMM PARKING LOT 
Neighborhood
51077 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.11400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
123.10 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4970 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 