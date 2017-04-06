Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 4, 2017
Case Number
13767
Amount
$446.58
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Florida W. Henderson, et al.
1468 West 25th Street
Cleveland Ohio 44113
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.12600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
100.00 
Legal Frontage
55.00 
Average Depth
100 
Lot Square Ft.
5500 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 