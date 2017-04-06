Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 4, 2017
Case Number
13769
Amount
$9,385.51
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Friends of the Historic Variety Theatre, Inc., et al.
40163 Banks Rd
Grafton Ohio 44044
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
FRIENDS OF THE HISTORIC VARIET 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
10 
Use Area
1100 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
DETACHD STORE<7500SF 
Neighborhood
52081 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.13500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5880 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1950
Effective Age
1962
Exterior Walls
B/F
Floor Area
1100
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
3
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
1100
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
 