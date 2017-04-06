Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 4, 2017
Case Number
13779
Amount
$1,117.73
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Medics, Inc.
100 7th Ave., Ste. 150
Chardon Ohio 44024
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
 
Water
 
Gas
 
Sewer
 
Electricity
 
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
RO-2 
Zoning Use
M-RC 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
MED CLINIC/ OFFICES 
Neighborhood
24073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.11700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
34.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5100 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
RO 
 