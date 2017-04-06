Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 4, 2017
Case Number
13784
Amount
$593.58
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Jerrall Collier, et al.
21017 Gardenview Dr
Maple Heights Ohio 44137
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
TUZZAN, LTD. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
COMMERCIAL VAC LAND 
Neighborhood
27073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.17200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
130.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
7500 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 
 