Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- April 4, 2017
- Case Number
- 13786
- Amount
- $5,799.24
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117
Defendant
Friends of the Historic Variety Theatre, et al.
10313 Lorain Ave.Cleveland Ohio 44111
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
- FRIENDS OF THE HISTORIC VARIET
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 9
- Units of Ref.
- 0
- Zoning Code
- LR
- Zoning Use
- RET-
- Tax Disrtict
- 10
- Use Area
- 0
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- DETACHD STORE<7500SF
- Neighborhood
- 52081
- Total Buildings
- 0
- Acreage
- 0.13500
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 40.00
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 5880
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- LV