Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 4, 2017
Case Number
13786
Amount
$5,799.24
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Friends of the Historic Variety Theatre, et al.
10313 Lorain Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44111
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
FRIENDS OF THE HISTORIC VARIET 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
10 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
DETACHD STORE<7500SF 
Neighborhood
52081 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.13500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5880 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 
 