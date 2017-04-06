Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- April 4, 2017
- Case Number
- 13788
- Amount
- $8,008.35
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128
Defendant
Friends of the Historic Variety Theatre, et al.
40163 Banks RdGrafton Ohio 44044
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
- FRIENDS OF THE HISTORIC VARIET
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 13
- Zoning Code
- LR
- Zoning Use
- RET-
- Tax Disrtict
- 10
- Use Area
- 35441
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- STORE W/ WALKUP APTS
- Neighborhood
- 52083
- Total Buildings
- 2
- Acreage
- 0.70700
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 228.90
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 30788
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- LV
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 0
- Basement Type
- SLB
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- F
- Construction Class
- D
- Date Built
- 1924
- Effective Age
- 1950
- Exterior Walls
- BR
- Floor Area
- 14781
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- HWS
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 0
- Living Units
- 0
- Single Fixtures
- 28
- Toilet Rooms
- 0
- Total Fixtures
- 28
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 1
- Wall Height
- 32
Building Use
- Area
- 14781
- Use Description
- AUDITORIUM
- Description
- 1ST
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 795
- Basement Type
- FUL
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- AVG
- Construction Class
- D
- Date Built
- 1924
- Effective Age
- 1950
- Exterior Walls
- BR
- Floor Area
- 10330
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- HWS
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 0
- Living Units
- 13
- Single Fixtures
- 66
- Toilet Rooms
- 0
- Total Fixtures
- 66
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 2
- Wall Height
- 12
Building Use
- Area
- 10330
- Use Description
- STGE WHSE BASEMENT
- Description
- BMT
- Area
- 10330
- Use Description
- RETAIL-STORE
- Description
- 1ST
- Area
- 10330
- Use Description
- APARTMENTS
- Description
- 2ND