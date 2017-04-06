Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 4, 2017
Case Number
13788
Amount
$8,008.35
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Friends of the Historic Variety Theatre, et al.
40163 Banks Rd
Grafton Ohio 44044
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
FRIENDS OF THE HISTORIC VARIET 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
13 
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
10 
Use Area
35441 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
52083 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.70700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
228.90 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
30788 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1924
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
14781
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
28
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
28
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
32

Building Use

Area
14781
Use Description
AUDITORIUM
Description
1ST

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
795
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1924
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
10330
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
13
Single Fixtures
66
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
66
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
10330
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
10330
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
10330
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 