Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 4, 2017
Case Number
13789
Amount
$6,874.00
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

TFL Retail Group, LLC, et al.
13829 Euclid Ave
East Cleveland Ohio 44112
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
CAPFINANCIAL PROPERTIES, LLC. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
U3 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
440 
Use Area
22152 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STRIPCNTR 4+U>7500SF 
Neighborhood
28073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
1.21300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
310.40 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
52850 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
PRT
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1910
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
22152
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
1846
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
2
Toilet Rooms
9
Total Fixtures
20
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
16

Building Use

Area
16614
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
22152
Use Description
NBHD-SHOP-CN
Description
1ST
 