Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 4, 2017
Case Number
13792
Amount
$3,763.92
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

1756 Chapman, LLC
5420 North Ocean Dr., Apt. 1403
Riviera Beach Florida 33404
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
22 
Zoning Code
U2-H2 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
440 
Use Area
18672 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
WALK-UP APTS 20-39 U 
Neighborhood
28040 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.23700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
110.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
10340 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
764
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
US
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1920
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
6224
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
22
Living Units
22
Single Fixtures
1
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
67
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
3
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
4357
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
1867
Use Description
STORAGE WAREHOUSE
Description
1ST
Area
6224
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
Area
6224
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
UPP
 