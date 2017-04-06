Common Pleas Tort-motor vehicle
- Date Filed
- March 30, 2017
- Case Number
- 878096
- Amount
- $25,000.00
- Case Type
- Tort-motor vehicle
- Judge
- Judge S. Miday
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Troy A. Schonberger, et al.
C-O The Czack Law Firm, Llc, 1360 W. 9th St., Ste. 300
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
The Czack Law Firm, LLC
1360 West 9th Street
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Evan H. Jungbluth, et al.
5281 Royalwood Rd., Apt. D104North Royalton Ohio 44133
