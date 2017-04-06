Common Pleas Tort-motor vehicle

Date Filed
March 30, 2017
Case Number
878096
Amount
$25,000.00
Case Type
Tort-motor vehicle
Judge
Judge S. Miday

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Troy A. Schonberger, et al.
C-O The Czack Law Firm, Llc, 1360 W. 9th St., Ste. 300
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael William Czack
The Czack Law Firm, LLC
1360 West 9th Street
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Evan H. Jungbluth, et al.
5281 Royalwood Rd., Apt. D104
North Royalton Ohio 44133
