Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
March 30, 2017
Case Number
878128
Amount
$20,839.46
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge K. Gallagher

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

1940 W. 96 Properties, LLC, et al.
P. O. Box 360372
Cleveland, OH 44136
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
1940 W 96 PROPERTIES, LLC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
24 
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
24 
Zoning Code
MF-2 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
10 
Use Area
14268 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
WALK-UP APTS 20-39 U 
Neighborhood
51075 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.42200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
139.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
18375 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
594
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
G
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1964
Effective Age
1982
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
4756
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
24
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
97
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
3
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
4756
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
4756
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
Area
4756
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
UPP
 