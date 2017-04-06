Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
March 30, 2017
Case Number
878139
Amount
$7,991.75
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge S. Saffold

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Gates Mills Management, LLC, et al.
6999 Gates Road
Gates Mills Ohio 44040
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
11 
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
11 
Zoning Code
MF-1 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
10 
Use Area
9846 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
WALK-UP APTS 7-19 U 
Neighborhood
51071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.24800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
55.10 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
10813 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
895
Basement Type
PRT
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
3282
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
11
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
45
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
3
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
821
Use Description
APT-BSMT-UTL
Description
BMT
Area
3282
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
3282
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
Area
3282
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
UPP
 