Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
March 30, 2017
Case Number
878140
Amount
$82,633.45
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge S. Friedman

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland
7007 Broadway Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44105

Plaintiff's Attorney

Maureen Catherine Zink
Carlisle, McNellie, Rini, Kramer &Ulrich
24755 Chagrin Blvd
Cleveland OH 44122

Defendant

Laura Wallencheck, et al.
2160 Fenwick Rd., Apt. 1
University Heights Ohio 44118
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.12100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
90.00 
Legal Frontage
75.00 
Average Depth
90 
Lot Square Ft.
5250 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 