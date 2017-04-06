Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- March 30, 2017
- Case Number
- 878140
- Amount
- $82,633.45
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge S. Friedman
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland
7007 Broadway Ave.Cleveland Ohio 44105
Plaintiff's Attorney
Carlisle, McNellie, Rini, Kramer &Ulrich
24755 Chagrin Blvd
Cleveland OH 44122
Defendant
Laura Wallencheck, et al.
2160 Fenwick Rd., Apt. 1University Heights Ohio 44118
