Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 5, 2017
Case Number
13803
Amount
$1,752.14
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Reginald Germany, et al.
880 Eloise Dr.
Cleveland Heights Ohio 44112
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
10 
Use Area
2682 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
1-2 STORY OFFCE BLDG 
Neighborhood
50479 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.08400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
44.30 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
3659 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1929
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2682
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
2
Toilet Rooms
1
Total Fixtures
4
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
11

Building Use

Area
2682
Use Description
OFC-BSMT-STG
Description
BMT
Area
2682
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
1ST
 